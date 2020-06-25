Advertisement

More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4.
(MGN)
(MGN)(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 21,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee for the week ending in June 20, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4. Continued claims in the state continued to decrease.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim data Thursday morning:

Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims

10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342

11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098

12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570

13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438

14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910

15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053

16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095

19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487

20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,125

21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260

22 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234

23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593

24 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596

New Claims Since March 15: 643,799

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

WVLT News

Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

WVLT News

KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grant will be used to support the continuation of public transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

WVLT News

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

WVLT News

Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.

WVLT News

Tenn. DA wants probe into arrest of Black man beaten by deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Tennessee district attorney has requested a state investigation into a physical altercation between a Black man and white deputies after dashcam video showed deputies striking him while he was handcuffed on the ground.