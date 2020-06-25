Advertisement

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.
Blount County residents and visitors will soon notice an eye-catching mural located at Bike & Tri.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT
The mural will be located at Bike & Tri at the corner of East Broadway Avenue and North Washington Street in Maryville.

As a part of the statewide Walls for Mural Festival, the mural will honor the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that guaranteed and protected women’s constitutional right to vote.

The project was found by traveling journalists Kristin Luna and her husband Scott van Velsor. Luna said she was inspired to pursue a project honoring women’s right to vote after being assigned to write a story of women in Tennessee’s history.

The mural project will kick off in mid-July and allow female artists to create original works of art with full creative expression. It will span 440 miles across the state. Maryville is one of 10 locations throughout the state the mural will be located.

The Maryville mutual will be created by Nicole Salagar and begin on Aug 4. A voter registration drive will take place during the installation.

