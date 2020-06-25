Nashville doctor calls for masks mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A doctor in Nashville is urging Metro lawmakers to require people to wear masks in public spaces after COVID-19 cases spiked in Tennessee.

“I would say it’s an uncommon experience to find someone wearing a mask,” Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a Nashville primary care doctor with a Masters Degree in public health, told Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

WTVF reported she has been urging local lawmakers to issue a mandate on using a mask in public.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and sadly at this point, we don't have cures; so we have to focus on prevention," Bono said. "A cloth face covering, when worn appropriately, can help reduce transmission of viral particles."

Bono believes there needs to be legislation. “I think we need to take legislative action,” Bono said. “I think we should unite around the fact that we can help our neighbors by just doing something simple.”

She told WTVF that she has reached out to the Metro Nashville City Council about a possible requirement.

Metro Health Director Dr. Michael Caldwell said, “In recent weeks, Bono has reached out to Metro Nashville City Council members about requiring masks in public. We want to be respectful of everybody to reduce tensions in our community, and try to guide people and educate them to all wearing facial coverings.”

A bill to make face coverings a requirement in public is set to be discussed at a Nashville council meeting July 7.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.