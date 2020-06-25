OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
07-28-31-37-44-46, Kicker: -0-2-0-8-5
(seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six; Kicker: zero, zero, two, zero, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
4-1-9-1
(four, one, nine, one)
0-7-3-7
(zero, seven, three, seven)
5-4-7-5-1
(five, four, seven, five, one)
5-4-0-5-4
(five, four, zero, five, four)
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million
02-10-16-21-22
(two, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000