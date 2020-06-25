OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

07-28-31-37-44-46, Kicker: -0-2-0-8-5

(seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six; Kicker: zero, zero, two, zero, eight, five)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

4-1-9-1

(four, one, nine, one)

0-7-3-7

(zero, seven, three, seven)

5-4-7-5-1

(five, four, seven, five, one)

5-4-0-5-4

(five, four, zero, five, four)

15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $33 million

02-10-16-21-22

(two, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000