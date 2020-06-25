Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM E2 discuss annual Clean Jobs Midwest report - Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) hold press call to discuss new report, the fifth annual Clean Jobs Midwest report from E2 and Clean Energy Trust, and discuss 'what might have been and how severely the clean energy economy has been hurt by the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis through the month of May'. The analysis provides breakdowns of the job losses by state, by major metropolitan areas, and by sector including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean vehicles. States covered in the report are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin

Weblinks: http://www.e2.org, https://twitter.com/e2org

Contacts: Alex Frank, Hastings Group, afrank@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3264

To join the press call (with full, two-way Q&A), please dial (877) 418-4267 and ask for the 'Clean Jobs Midwest report' news event.

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts conference call with Ohio reporters - Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments

Weblinks: http://www.portman.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides, Sen. Rob Portman press, portman_press@portman.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5190

To participate, please send an email to Portman_Press@portman.senate.gov for call-in information. Press should call in a few minutes early to establish a good connection.

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Vice President Pence visits Ohio - Vice President Mike Pence visits Ohio, where he participates in the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck, accompanied by Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and delivers remarks following the reveal, Lordstown Motors Corp, 2601 Ellsworth Bailey Rd SW, Warren, OH (12:30 PM EDT), then participates in an event with law enforcement and community leaders

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

AF2 arrives at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Bldg 407, 3976 King-Graves Rd, Vienna (11:15 AM EDT, media call time 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM EDT). Media RSVP: Media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 5:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 24th. At the airport, you will be required to present your press credentials. For all on site and additional logistical questions regarding the Air Force Two arrival at Youngstown, OH, please contact Julie Roberts at (202) 881-9767 * For remarks at Lordstown Motors: 7:00 AM EDT - 7:30 AM EDT, Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, and tripods.; 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM EDT, access closed to press; 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM EDT, Media reentrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers. Media wishing to cover the Vice President's remarks the Reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck, please contact Ryan Hallett at ryan@ottoandfriends.com or (917) 628-9610 * The Vice President's event with law enforcement and community leaders is POOL PRESS

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.kroger.com/event, https://twitter.com/Kroger

Contacts: Carin Fike, Kroger Co Investor Relations, carin.fike@kroger.com, 1 513 762 4969

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown attends roundtable discussion on child care and coronavirus - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown attends virtual roundtable discussion, hosted by Groundwork Ohio, about child care during the coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery

Weblinks: https://www.groundworkohio.org/, https://twitter.com/groundworkohio

Contacts: Julia Hohner, Groundwork Ohio, jhohner@groundworkohio.org, 1 248 918 3030

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o4N_jcFvQW2DIMLkkr6VmA

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 - Sunday, Jun. 28 CANCELED: Pokemon North American International Championships - CANCELED: Pokemon North American International Championships, with players from throughout the region competing for the chance to advance to the Pokemon World Championships * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, OH

Weblinks: http://www.pokemon.com/us/play-pokemon/pokemon-events/pokemon-tournaments/international-championships, https://twitter.com/pokemon