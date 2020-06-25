Advertisement

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Connecticut Police pulled off a dramatic water rescue Wednesday.

A man was out crabbing when he fell into the water, getting caught at the entrance of a pipe that runs underneath a roadway.

His wife held onto him as she yelled for her iPhone's virtual assistant Siri to call 911.

Dispatch traced the couple to their location and sent officers.

They wrapped a rope around the man and pulled him to safety with the help of his wife.

The Guilford Police Department said there have been three similar incidents there in the last two years.

According Deputy Chief Butch Hyatt, the man ended up suffering a couple of scrapes but sustained no serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Updated: moments ago
Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

National Politics

House moves to approve DC statehood; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National

Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 53 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.