Advertisement

Small businesses still making a go in Oak Ridge

The Chamber of Commerce President is retiring after 24 years.
By Anne
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chamber of Commerce President Parker Hardy has welcomed international dignitaries, courted big industry, and helped cut ribbons to celebrate new bake shops in Oak Ridge through the years.

He sees all of them working together in a city that is filled each day with thousands more people than reside in the city just outside Knoxville. Hardy has worked in a unique business landscape that depends heavily on federal jobs at nearby plants to attract a mix of high-tech industry and other businesses.

“That also creates a fertile ground for engineering firms or environmental management firms or other technology-related companies that might not be doing business with the Dept. of Energy but know that Oak Ridge is a technology center and that’s why they want to be here,” said Hardy.

While the city saw a major downturn in its hotel and tourism business in the spring of 2020, Hardy said he already sees business returning.

Hardy and the Chamber recently coordinated the ribbon cutting for the new Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats, a family-owned bakery run by Sherri Hartzog and her husband. Hartzog said she had to get creative to keep people buying her baked goods over the past few months. “So we had to actually change our method of doing things and we started making breads. And we started making essential foods that way we could stay open,” she said. Now Hartzog said business is going so well that she can hire some new employees to help run the shop.

When asked how the business landscape has changed over the past few years, Hardy said that an online presence has become increasingly important.

“A lot more emphasis on what I’ll call the virtual world and the digital world, whether it’s social media or whether it’s Zoom or web x meetings,” said Hardy.

Specifically in Oak Ridge, Hardy said Main Street Oak Ridge has been a significant development for the city, with a mix of businesses replacing the former mall. He also said new housing has been good for Oak Ridge.

“With over 200 homes slated to be built just in 2020 and it’s been a lot of years the chamber and others worked together to build that momentum.”

Hardy is retiring after serving 24 years with the Chamber, which held a reception for him on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

WVLT News

UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

WVLT News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Latest News

WVLT News

Blount County man accused in death of infant son

Updated: 3 hours ago
The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WVLT News

CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

WVLT News

Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

WVLT News

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

WVLT News

Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

WVLT News

Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in Noth America,'