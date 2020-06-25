Small businesses still making a go in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chamber of Commerce President Parker Hardy has welcomed international dignitaries, courted big industry, and helped cut ribbons to celebrate new bake shops in Oak Ridge through the years.

He sees all of them working together in a city that is filled each day with thousands more people than reside in the city just outside Knoxville. Hardy has worked in a unique business landscape that depends heavily on federal jobs at nearby plants to attract a mix of high-tech industry and other businesses.

“That also creates a fertile ground for engineering firms or environmental management firms or other technology-related companies that might not be doing business with the Dept. of Energy but know that Oak Ridge is a technology center and that’s why they want to be here,” said Hardy.

While the city saw a major downturn in its hotel and tourism business in the spring of 2020, Hardy said he already sees business returning.

Hardy and the Chamber recently coordinated the ribbon cutting for the new Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats, a family-owned bakery run by Sherri Hartzog and her husband. Hartzog said she had to get creative to keep people buying her baked goods over the past few months. “So we had to actually change our method of doing things and we started making breads. And we started making essential foods that way we could stay open,” she said. Now Hartzog said business is going so well that she can hire some new employees to help run the shop.

When asked how the business landscape has changed over the past few years, Hardy said that an online presence has become increasingly important.

“A lot more emphasis on what I’ll call the virtual world and the digital world, whether it’s social media or whether it’s Zoom or web x meetings,” said Hardy.

Specifically in Oak Ridge, Hardy said Main Street Oak Ridge has been a significant development for the city, with a mix of businesses replacing the former mall. He also said new housing has been good for Oak Ridge.

“With over 200 homes slated to be built just in 2020 and it’s been a lot of years the chamber and others worked together to build that momentum.”

Hardy is retiring after serving 24 years with the Chamber, which held a reception for him on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.