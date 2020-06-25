STAR Hosts public pony parade

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) is hosting a drive-thru horse parade Tuesday, June 30.

The pandemic kept most riders away from the barn for months, so leaders of the organization decided a parade would give participants a chance to see their horses while maintaining social distancing.

“We are so excited to see the smiles on our riders faces when they enter the parade. Many of them have not been here to see their horses or instructor since March 17th,” said Executive Director Lynn Petr.

STAR decided to open the parade to the public as well to encourage the community to learn more about the program and visit with the horses. Organizers asked visitors to donate an item from STAR’s wish list to be used in an upcoming fundraising auction.

Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles during the parade which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 11800 Highway 11E in Lenoir City.

STAR offers several programs designed to help people through the healing power of horses. The therapeutic riding program serves people of all ages with varying types of special needs.

It’s Heroes and Horses program helps veterans with disabilities. Changing Strides caters to at-risk youth, and Minis In Motion uses miniature horses and donkeys for tours at schools and long-term care facilities.

STAR was created in 1987 and is the only therapeutic riding program in East Tennessee that holds premier accreditation from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH), which sets international industry standards for health and safety.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.