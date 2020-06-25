TBI asking for help in homicide investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help into a homicide investigation after a woman was found in a floating container in a Kentucky Lake.

According to the TBI, Jeffery Rodgers is charged with disposing of the bin and was last seen driving on I-30 from Texas into Arkansas and I-40 into Tennessee, and Kentucky Wednesday, June 17 in a 2017 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a camper top over the truck bed.

Rogers was last seen wearing a green shirt with the Star Wars character Yoda on the front and shorts. TBI says Rogers has a long piece of hair in the back, known as a rat tail.

A female, who was not the victim, was seen riding with him in the truck with a Texas license plate that reads LFJ-7985.

Along with TBI, Texas Rangers, Kentucky State Police, and Arkansas State Police are also looking for information into the homicide.

If anyone has any information into Rogers’ whereabouts contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

