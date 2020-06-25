Advertisement

Tenn. DA wants probe into arrest of Black man beaten by deputies

“What I saw in the videos was troubling,” Pinkston said.
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee district attorney has requested a state investigation into a physical altercation between a Black man and white deputies after dashcam video showed deputies striking him while he was handcuffed on the ground.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston Office said in a news release Tuesday that he made the decision to call in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations after seeing video from Reginald Arrington Jr.‘s arrest on May 23.

“What I saw in the videos was troubling,” Pinkston said.

Hamilton County deputies approached Arrington on a roadway while responding to a call about a suspicious man, who may have had a “weapon in his pocket.” The caller also told authorities the man was walking up to females and asking them how to leave the neighborhood, court documents said.

Arrington told police his car broke down, so he went into the neighborhood where a female friend lived, but she told him to leave.

Deputies said Arrington gave them a false name and later started acting “erratic” by emptying his pockets and “saying he didn’t want to get shot,” according to the arrest affidavit.

After several minutes, deputies said a handcuffed Arrington made several attempts to grab a deputy’s gun.

The video showed Arrington being pinned to the ground while screaming and swinging his legs in the air. In the video, one deputy struck his legs with a baton and ordered him to “stop kicking”.

“I didn’t even do nothing!,” Arrington can be heard screaming in the nearly 40 minute video. “You’re about to kill me.”

In the video, deputies beat the handcuffed Arrington for about five minutes. Deputies said Arrington “displayed superhuman strength” and a “limited pain response.”

Arrington was later charged with several violations and aggravated assault against the officers but Pinkston dropped the charges on Tuesday.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond called Pinkston’s dismissal of the charges against Arrington “hasty” and said in a news release he will not place “any of the deputies involved in this incident on administrative leave.”

Hammond asked the “community to not rush to judgment,” based on the video, adding Pinkston’s release of the the footage will “improperly influence and sensationalize the events of this incident.”

Protesters marching in the city Tuesday night called for Hammond to step down, and for deputies involved in the arrest to be fired, WTVC-TV reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Alcatraz East Crime Museum features TBI in newest exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The museum’s exhibit will showcase the daily work of TBI and details from famous solved and ongoing cases.

WVLT News

Carson-Newman announces fall plans for welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson-Newman University announced its plan to welcome back students for the upcoming fall semester.

WVLT News

KAT receives $13.3M grant to continue service during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The grant will be used to support the continuation of public transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Mural honoring 19th Amendment coming to Blount County

Updated: 1 hours ago
A mural honoring women and the 19th Amendment will soon be coming to Blount County.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts 4th of July firework viewing party

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

WVLT News

More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
New unemployment claims increased in the state for the first time since April 4.

WVLT News

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

WVLT News

Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.