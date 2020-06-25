Advertisement

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

The state’s annual sales tax holiday happens every year at midnight on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night.

In 2020, the annual sales tax holiday is scheduled for July 31 to August 2. Items like clothing, school supplies and electronics can be purchased tax-free during this period.

The eligible items include clothing and school supplies up to $200 or less. Computers and televisions $3,000 or less are exempt from sales tax.

A second tax-free holiday is now set for August 7-9. Retail food and drink sales by restaurants and limited-service restaurants are exempt during this period.

