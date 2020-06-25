Tenn. man accused of shooting, killing father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville police are on the search for a 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing his father.

Anthony Rivera reportedly shot his father at their home Wednesday afternoon. A warrant has been issued for Rivera’s arrest, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, Rivera’s father confronted him about stealing money from his mother. Witnesses told police Rivera pulled a gun and shot his father in the neck.

His father later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Rivera is also suspected of being involved in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.