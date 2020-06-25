Advertisement

Tennessee patrol horses get face shields made by Nissan workers

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office received face shields for its patrol horses Thursday.
Nissan created face shields for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol horses.
Nissan created face shields for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol horses.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office received face shields for its patrol horses Thursday.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook thanking Nissan for making the masks.

“We appreciate Nissan employees for taking the interest and the time to create the face shields that will offer protection for our horses,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “It shows what a cooperative effort does in our community when we all come together and work for the common good.”

The Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol horse Randy was the first to try out the protective gear.

“He seems to tolerate it great,” Nissan manager Bob Gray said after watching Randy’s reaction.

The company’s employees in the trim and chassis division designed and provided 12 face shields for the patrol horses.

Sgt. James Holloway said he and other Mounted Patrol Unit officers were excited about the new face shields.

“If we are in a crowd control situation, the shields will protect the horses’ noses and faces,” Holloway said.

He added that the horses would eventually adapt to be able to see through the shields.

According to the sheriff’s office, the idea for the face shields came when the Horse Patrol Unit was gifted a generous donation form County Commissioner Pettus Read. Sgt. Halloway and Major Steve Spence Reed worked together with Nissan to get the face shields made.

Nissan employees have previously made around 53,000 face shields for front line workers during the pandemic. The workers said all they had to do was adjust the equipment to be large enough to fit the head of a horse.

“These (face shields) are the biggest thing we made outside manufacturing,” White said. “They were excited.”

