UT Chattanooga investigating traffic stop by campus police after employee says she was profiled

The University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga campus officials say they are investigating a traffic stop conducted by campus police Wednesday night.
(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) - The University of Tennessee's Chattanooga campus officials say they are investigating a traffic stop conducted by campus police Wedndesday night.

WDEF reported that university officials are looking into the incident after the employee who was pulled over said she was profiled.

The employee took to Facebook Wednesday night following the traffic stop claiming the campus police followed her for an alleged traffic violtion. The woman said she believes she was racially profiled.

I'm still shaking ... (today's alarming encounter with the UTC police) After working a 14 hour day full of reopening...

Posted by Carmen Carson on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The employee said officers told her they stopped her for running a traffic stop, but she claims it was another car that ran the light that was pulled beside her. She said six police officers in three patrol cars boxed her in when they pulled her over in her neighborhood.

Several members of the community reportedly came out of their homes to confront police over the stop. The woman was eventually let go after police checked her ID.

Officials over the university’s Twitter account Tweeted Thursday “A thorough review of this incident is being conducted, including a review of dashboard cameras from police vehicles involved in the stop.”

“If a conclusion is reached that misconduct occurred, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. We want our public to understand that we will be transparent in our conclusions when the review process is completed.” Dr. Richard L. Brown wrote.

The woman who posted the incident concluded by saying “Blacklivesmatter is more than a #(hashtag). It’s my reality. Thank you to those who showed up today.”

