Virginia police using fireworks to get rid of vultures

ABINGDON, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Abingdon Police Department is removing an unwanted guest using an unusual method--bird bombs and “screamers.”

WJHL reported that the police department said a committee of vultures moved into the Green Spring Road neighborhood, causing damages to houses, vehicles, livestock and pets as well as a strong odor.

Police said they consulted with the United States Department of Agriculture about the problem and decided to use firework-like projectiles that make a screeching sound when deployed.

According to a release, police plan to deploy them during the evenings and sometimes mornings and will continue to do so for about two weeks.

WJHL said the problem isn’t new, and that the vultures have chosen differing neighborhoods over the years.

