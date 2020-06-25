Advertisement

Will a return to the diamond include Minor League baseball?

The season for Smokies players and others remain on hold.
(WCTV)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a spring without Major League sports, but they’re starting to come back and that includes MLB with the owners and union voting to get the guys back on the diamond in July.

But what does that mean for our Tennessee Smokies? Team President Chris Allen says that remains up in the air, with a minor league season more than likely being scratched altogether.

Chris says the major league folks are taking it day by day and learning as they go.

Teams will have 60 players from the organization working out and playing either for the Big League team or training at a second facility within 100 miles. That will be the top prospects and major league ready guys they will use in case of injury. Clubs want to get the other players’ training and work, but they do not have a plan to do so.

Hoping to be one of those players is Alex Haynes from Central. Now in the Rockies organization, Haynes told WVLT Wednesday, “It’s definitely going to have an effect on a lot of players. I mean, our job is to go out there and compete every day, and not having that atmosphere to compete against other teams in front of fans is very disappointing. But it’s our job as professionals to stay in shape and not make excuses so we will continue to work and do what we have to do when our names are called, whenever that may be. "

Haynes added that the last couple of months without sports has been tough on everyone and bringing America’s pastime back will be good for everybody.

