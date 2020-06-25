Women’s march draws dozens to Knoxville
Dozens of women turned out for a march in Knoxville Thursday evening.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of women turned out for a march in Knoxville Thursday evening. WVLT News was on scene at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for the march, which kicked off at 6 p.m.
The event was created by Zaevion Dobson’s mother, Zenobia, and Terry Walker Smith.
It left from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and ended at the City-County Building Plaza at around 8 p.m.
Organizers said it was a “movement of peace.”
