Advertisement

Amber Alert cancelled, 1-year-old girl found

The little girl's name is Nova Sheridan. She was taken from her biological mother's home late Thursday.
The little girl's name is Nova Sheridan. She was taken from her biological mother's home late Thursday.(WSAZ News)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Youngstown Police Department, a 1-year-old taken by force from her mother shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday has been found safe.

Police say a tip came in at about 11:15 a.m. Friday. The tip lead to the location of Nova Sheridan.

According to investigators, Nova was found with one of her biological father’s relatives.

Her father, Kahlil Sheridan, who is accused of breaking into the young girl’s biological mother’s home and taking her has yet to be located.

Police say charges will be filed.

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued for the entire state of Ohio after a 1-year-old was abducted late Thursday.

According to Youngstown Police, Nova Sheridan was taken by her biological father after he broke into the young girl’s biological mother’s home and took the girl in Youngstown, Ohio, just before midnight.

Police say they have no idea where the suspect, 23-year-old Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan, has taken the girl.

Nova Sheridan is two feet tall. She weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Nova was last seen wearing a diaper. She has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and left arm.

Kahlil Sheridan is described as six feet two inches tall. He weighs 210 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a dark blue, 2008 Volvo S-60 with Ohio license plate K418739.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

WVLT News

UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

WVLT News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Latest News

WVLT News

Blount County man accused in death of infant son

Updated: 3 hours ago
The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WVLT News

CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

WVLT News

Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

WVLT News

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

WVLT News

Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

WVLT News

Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in Noth America,'