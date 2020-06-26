Advertisement

Missing 10-month-old found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Officials said more details about the situation would be released later Friday.
Braelee Trapp went missing 6/26. An Amber Alert was issued by the TBI.
Braelee Trapp went missing 6/26. An Amber Alert was issued by the TBI.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an AMBER Alert Friday morning after a missing child was found safe.

TBI issued the alert early Friday morning after a 10-month-old Lawrenceburg girl went missing.

Authorities said Braelee Rayne Trapp was forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr., 44, in Lawrenceburg Thursday night.

Officials said more details about the situation would be released later Friday.

