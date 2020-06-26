Blount County man accused in death of infant son

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of his infant son.

Ryan Dillow, 18, faces charges of criminal homicide and aggravated child abuse.

Deputies responded to a home on Red Hill Drive in Louisville where they found an unresponsive infant. According to reports, deputies attempted CPR on the infant before AMR Ambulance Service arrived.

The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dillow is being held on a $1,250,000 bond and is set to appear in court on July 6.

