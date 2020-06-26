California police department invests in gun cameras to capture officer-involved shootings

KING CITY, Calif. (WVLT/WGNO) - A police department in California has invested in new camera technology for officers’ guns.

WGNO reported that the King City Police Department invested in cameras attached to officers’ guns.

The city’s mayor and police chief announced the new technology on Thursday morning. The officials said all officers in the department are now required to carry camera-mounted firearms. They say the change is more about transparency and more accountability.

“It’s just one more way that we can be even more transparent to our community,” said King City Police Chief Robert Masterson.

The cameras are made by Viridian Weapon Technologies, made to capture officer involved shootings. The camera audio automatically activates once the officer’s gun leaves its holster. Officials say the new technology will leave little room for mistakes and capturing a view not seen on body cams or dash cams.

The cameras, according to Viridian CEO Brian Hedeen, “Show exactly what the officer sees. We feel this is an essential point of view that is missing from most officer involved shootings today.”

Last year, a gun cam helped in the conviction of a Texas man who fired a shotgun at an officer.

“We need to stay aware of new technologies being developed because that is the world we’re living in. People want to see things,” said Chief Masterson.

All King City Police Department officers, including the chief now have camera-equipped guns, costing the city about $12,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WGNO. All rights reserved.