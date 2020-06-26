CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

According to the CDC, congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are now considered COVID-19 symptoms.

The three new symptoms join the list of others that include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” according to the CDC.

