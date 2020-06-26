CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.
According to the CDC, congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are now considered COVID-19 symptoms.
The three new symptoms join the list of others that include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” according to the CDC.
