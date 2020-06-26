City of Knoxville doesn’t anticipate paying malware ransom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced an update on its investigation into a malware attack that occurred against the city in early June.

According to a release from the city, cybersecurity law firm Mullen Coughlin and cybersecurity investigation company Crowdstrike have been a part of the investigation into the attack, which targeted the City of Knoxville computer networks.

A city spokesperson said the technology team worked to shut down the city’s computer network, identify and isolate problems and minimize damage.

The city said, “At this time, the City does not anticipate it will pay the ransom, requested in Bitcoin, to the threat actor.” The city said its goal is to have all employee computers running within the next seven to ten days.

“It is important to note throughout the malware event the City of Knoxville has continued to be ‘open for business',” the release added.

David Brace COO Deputy Assistant to the Mayor said that no personal information was breached in the hack.

According to the city, the investigation remains ongoing.

