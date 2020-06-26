Colorado man arrested for animal abuse after running over girlfriend’s puppy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WVLT/KKTV) - A Colorado man was arrested after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend’s puppy.

KKTV reported that Animal Law Enforcement officers had been trying to track down the suspect, John Smith for a whole year over the incident.

According to police, investigators believe Smith told his girlfriend he was out looking for her missing pitbull puppy back in April of 2019. But, instead of searching for the dog, they believe he ran over the dog with his truck.

Video from a nearby warehouse near Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs captured a driver letting a dog out of a truck, turning the vehicle around to follow the dog and then hitting the gas after the dog walked in front of the truck.

The video then shows the driver reversing and hitting the puppy again.

The truck can then be seen driving to the other side of the parking lot, making a U-turn, slowing down and hitting the dog, that was laying on the curb, a third time.

“It was pretty disturbing to us,” Director of Animal Law Enforcement Jamie Norris told 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson. “I think it was about 4 times, 4-5 times that he ran it over.”

The dog owner reportedly came to Animal Law Enforcement the next day and identified the truck in the video as her boyfriend John Smith’s truck. The puppy in the video, which did not survive, was also identified by the woman as her missing pitbull.

Officers worked with Colorado Springs Police for more than a year trying to track down Smith and confirm he was who they believed had killed the dog. Smith was finally arrested halfway through June and has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KKTV. All rights reserved.