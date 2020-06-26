Advertisement

Colorado man arrested for animal abuse after running over girlfriend’s puppy

A Colorado man was arrested after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend’s puppy.
A Colorado man is accused of running over his girlfriend's puppy
A Colorado man is accused of running over his girlfriend's puppy(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WVLT/KKTV) - A Colorado man was arrested after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend’s puppy.

KKTV reported that Animal Law Enforcement officers had been trying to track down the suspect, John Smith for a whole year over the incident.

According to police, investigators believe Smith told his girlfriend he was out looking for her missing pitbull puppy back in April of 2019. But, instead of searching for the dog, they believe he ran over the dog with his truck.

Video from a nearby warehouse near Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs captured a driver letting a dog out of a truck, turning the vehicle around to follow the dog and then hitting the gas after the dog walked in front of the truck.

The video then shows the driver reversing and hitting the puppy again.

The truck can then be seen driving to the other side of the parking lot, making a U-turn, slowing down and hitting the dog, that was laying on the curb, a third time.

“It was pretty disturbing to us,” Director of Animal Law Enforcement Jamie Norris told 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson. “I think it was about 4 times, 4-5 times that he ran it over.”

The dog owner reportedly came to Animal Law Enforcement the next day and identified the truck in the video as her boyfriend John Smith’s truck. The puppy in the video, which did not survive, was also identified by the woman as her missing pitbull.

Officers worked with Colorado Springs Police for more than a year trying to track down Smith and confirm he was who they believed had killed the dog. Smith was finally arrested halfway through June and has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms today, some strong storms Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The chance for rain is building this weekend. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Sunday, as the heat will clash with a cold front creating some stronger to severe storms.

WVLT News

Scattered storms ramp up this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting Friday off on the warm and muggy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

WVLT News

Popular Knoxville BBQ restaurant ‘Chandler’s Deli’ catches fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

WVLT News

Wizard finishes runner-up for LLS Man of the Year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Congratulations goes out to Vol Basketball legend Tony White. The Wizard finished first runner-up in the battle for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year.

WVLT News

People turning to Lenoir City business for fireworks amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Lenoir City fireworks stand has been in business more than 70 years, and it's seeing a few more new faces than normal this year as the pandemic shutters fireworks displays.

Latest News

WVLT News

Death rate stabilizes in Tennessee as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tennessee is seeing a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases while the amount of deaths have stabilized.

WVLT News

‘We can’t do anything’ 911 says to caller trapped in Virginia protests with baby in car

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fredericksburg Police are now speaking out after a 911 dispatcher told a woman who had her baby in the car that they couldn’t help her as she was trying to get home through a crowd of protesters jumping on her car.

WVLT News

Tennessee sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tennessee health officials have again reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for COVID-19, the second time that’s happened within a week.

WVLT News

NC man accused of killing girl hours after being released from jail

Updated: 12 hours ago
Authorities in North Carolina say a man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he was released from jail on a different gun charge.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

WVLT News

Wearing face masks beginning to cause ‘maskne’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The coronavirus pandemic has made wearing face masks our “new normal” but now those face masks are causing some people to have acne breakouts.