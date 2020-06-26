Daughter tweets asking people not to vote for dad in Michigan primary election

Opposition ads during political campaigns are common, however, they usually don't come from family members.

"If you're in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of God do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone," tweeted one of the daughters of Robert Regan, a conservative Republican making his third bid for a seat in Michigan's State House.

Regan believes the Black Lives Matter movement is destructive and Antifa exists as an organization, putting him publicly at odds with two of his four children.

The two daughters, who disagree with their father's political beliefs, don't live in the state of Michigan.

"They both sent out tweets and I think it said something to the effect of 'For the love of God, don't vote for my dad.' This tweet is now up to almost 200,000 likes and 32,000 retweets," Regan said. "Did it hurt me seeing that tweet? Of course, it did. I'm the father, I'm human, you feel things like that, but one of the things I did with my children, all four of them, I said always focus on the truth. I'm really excited that they thought they had a solid enough relationship with me where they could dis me on social media and know that I'm not going to disown them."

"Then when they go off to college, quite frankly they get involved with these Marxist/socialist universities and they start getting indoctrinated with things that are completely polar opposite from where you raised them," Regan continued.

Regan is a candidate for the Michigan State House in the 73rd District.