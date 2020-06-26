Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.
Jun. 26, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials said an East Knoxville road is now closed due to a collapsed pipe.
Smith School Road is now closed.
Crews determined a 60-inch pipe collapsed near the road and created a large hole.
