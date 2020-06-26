Advertisement

Elderly woman killed by pet dogs in Louisiana

Investigators said a 72-year-old woman was attacked by her two pit bulls Thursday at her home in Louisiana. She later died from her injuries.
News outlets report that the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Gray News)
News outlets report that the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Gray News)(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVLT/WVUE) - Investigators said a 72-year-old woman was attacked by her two pit bulls Thursday at her home in Louisiana. She later died from her injuries.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Chereuil Street at around 2:15 p.m.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at around 2:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Chereuil Street.

“This is very sad,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “My thoughts and prayers go out the victim’s family and to the neighbor who was injured trying to help her. I also thank the deputies who responded and provided medical care in an effort to try and save this woman’s life.”

Neighbors reported the attack, which was still happening when officials arrived. Deputies said the dogs stopped attacking the woman and began to attack them.

WVUE reported police killed both dogs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms today, some strong storms Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The chance for rain is building this weekend. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Sunday, as the heat will clash with a cold front creating some stronger to severe storms.

WVLT News

Scattered storms ramp up this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting Friday off on the warm and muggy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

WVLT News

Popular Knoxville BBQ restaurant ‘Chandler’s Deli’ catches fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

WVLT News

Wizard finishes runner-up for LLS Man of the Year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Congratulations goes out to Vol Basketball legend Tony White. The Wizard finished first runner-up in the battle for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year.

WVLT News

People turning to Lenoir City business for fireworks amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Lenoir City fireworks stand has been in business more than 70 years, and it's seeing a few more new faces than normal this year as the pandemic shutters fireworks displays.

Latest News

WVLT News

Death rate stabilizes in Tennessee as COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tennessee is seeing a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases while the amount of deaths have stabilized.

WVLT News

‘We can’t do anything’ 911 says to caller trapped in Virginia protests with baby in car

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fredericksburg Police are now speaking out after a 911 dispatcher told a woman who had her baby in the car that they couldn’t help her as she was trying to get home through a crowd of protesters jumping on her car.

WVLT News

Tennessee sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tennessee health officials have again reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for COVID-19, the second time that’s happened within a week.

WVLT News

NC man accused of killing girl hours after being released from jail

Updated: 12 hours ago
Authorities in North Carolina say a man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he was released from jail on a different gun charge.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

WVLT News

Wearing face masks beginning to cause ‘maskne’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The coronavirus pandemic has made wearing face masks our “new normal” but now those face masks are causing some people to have acne breakouts.