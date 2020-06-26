Elderly woman killed by pet dogs in Louisiana

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVLT/WVUE) - Investigators said a 72-year-old woman was attacked by her two pit bulls Thursday at her home in Louisiana. She later died from her injuries.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Chereuil Street at around 2:15 p.m.

“This is very sad,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “My thoughts and prayers go out the victim’s family and to the neighbor who was injured trying to help her. I also thank the deputies who responded and provided medical care in an effort to try and save this woman’s life.”

Neighbors reported the attack, which was still happening when officials arrived. Deputies said the dogs stopped attacking the woman and began to attack them.

WVUE reported police killed both dogs.

