Faith Hill calls on Mississippi to change state flag

(WVLT/KAIT) - Mississippi’s state flag has lately been at the center of controversy as many have called for it to be replaced. Among those are Mississippi native and famed country singer Faith Hill.

KAIT reports she joined the debate Thursday, tweeting her support of the change.

“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag,” Hill wrote. “I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music.”

“Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag).”

Hill said she empathized with people who believed the flag represented heritage, but said, “we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters.”

I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters. — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

