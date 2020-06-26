Father shoots son in Decatur, sheriff says

DECATUR, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) - A man shot his own son in Decatur on Thursday night, according to Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton.

Investigators said Jim Bowers shot his son, James Alan, Jr., according to Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF.

The sheriff confirmed that the family had been notified, WDEF reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

