Former Lady Vol, current Celtics coach Kara Lawson calls for more diversity at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Lady Vol and current assistant coach to the Boston Celtics Kara Lawson called for more diversity in the University of Tennessee’s staffing department. She made the request during the June board meeting.

Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt from 1999 to 2003, is the Celtics’ first female assistant coach in the team’s history.

During a UT Board of Trustees meeting, Lawson made comments about the lack of diversity among the top senior coaching staff at UT.

Addressing members of the board, she said, ”I would encourage all members of the board...to look at the diversity or lack thereof, of the senior staff of our athletic departments.” She added that the student athletic body was one of the most diverse.

She called the lack of diversity at the upper levels, “Something that our committee, moving forward, needs to really dig into and see where we can continue to grow our university.”

