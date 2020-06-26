Freedom Stories begin July 3 from International Storytelling Center

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Endowment for the Humanities is supporting the first in Freedom Stories online conversations coordinated by the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee. It’s a look back at history through stories, and also a chance to learn new perspectives on the future of a society still struggling with racism.

Center President Kiran Singh Sirah said a broad view of history and various perspectives is important. “We look to our past to understand our present and collectively as a community, that’s white, black, Latino, different people, Republican, Democrat, we come together in a safe way to have healthy discourse, to understand where we want to go as a nation.”

Long before the Black Lives Matter movement started making headlines, Sirah was organizing a series of Freedom Stories with Project Director Dr. Alicestyne Turley. The event will now be all online as a free event, beginning July 3 from 1:00 - 2:30 pm. The event is titled Freedom Stories: Do Black Lives Matter in Appalachia? Learn more about that here.

The featured storyteller will be Alcoa’s Mama Linda Goss, who is a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow. Others involved in the discussion will be Appalachian scholar Dr. William Turner, Professor of Sociology Dr. Sandra Weissinger, East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Elwood Watson, and founding member of the New Generation Freedom Fighhters, Alona Norwood.

Sirah stressed the importance of storytelling as a way to hear other points of view and gain understanding, “I may not agree with an experience, but at least I understand you. And that’s what storytelling does, it builds empathy.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.