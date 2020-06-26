Advertisement

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN)- Five deputies at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation by the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the potential use of excessive force on a Black suspect.

On May 23, Hamilton County deputies responded to the area after receiving a call stating a Black man was asking a woman for directions and “may have a weapon in his pocket.”

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene Reginald Arrington, Jr. was walking on the wrong side of the road.

According to reports, Arrington reportedly gave deputies the wrong name. Deputies claimed Arrington, “began exhibiting erratic behavior” and “laid down in the roadway with his hands stretched out.”

Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston released this dashcam video captured during an arrest. Pinkston called the video troubling.

The video showed deputies repeatedly hit Arrington with batons as he was handcuffed and on the ground.

Arrest reports state Arrington “twisted his body” and tried to pull away from officers during his arrest. Officials said Arrington tried to take a deputy’s weapon.

“We started trying to get him into the car and he tried to disarm Brian. They were fighting over the gun. He was kicking,” said one deputy over dashcam footage.

The officers were then seen taking out their batons and repeatedly hitting Arrington, while one deputy held down the top part of his body.

At one point in the video, Arrington can be heard asking, “What did I do? I didn’t even do nothing.”

The following officers are being investigated in connection to the incident; Corporal Brian Killingsworth, Sergeant Mickey Rountree, and deputies Nick Dewey, Charlene Choate, and Todd Cook.

Police Union Spokesman Vince Champion sided with Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond condemning the release of the video during an open investigation.

Sheriff Hammond says he is not placing any of the deputies involved in Arrington’s arrest on administrative leave, but that he has ordered an administrative review to ensure Arrington’s treatment was justified.

TBI investigators said four of the deputies involved in Arrington’s arrest were involved in a deadly shooting in 2019.

