Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — World TeamTennis says Venus Williams has committed to play in its three-week season that starts July 12. Williams will be a member of the Washington Kastles. That is one of nine teams that will gather at a resort in West Virginia. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country, but the WTT decided to bring everyone to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 500 spectators will be allowed for each match at a 2,500-seat outdoor court. The 40-year-old Williams owns seven Grand Slam singles titles and won another 14 major trophies in doubles with her sister, Serena.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021. Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021. The 2021 inductees will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry knew he had to do more. Following George Floyd’s tragic death in Minneapolis, Berry, one of only two Black general managers in the NFL, pledged to donate $8,460 to a defense fund in Floyd's honor if at least 50 employees signed up for or donated to a social activism cause. In one day, the challenge was met and Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam matched every dollar raised. The Browns have already raised over $185,000. Now Berry is asking fans and players to do more in a “Be The Solution” initiative launched by the team.

BOSTON (AP) — Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, has died. He was 88. The Red Sox announced Kasko’s death three days shy of his 89th birthday. No cause was given. Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the NL champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the World Series that year, leading the Reds with seven hits during their five-game loss to the New York Yankees. Kasko finished his playing career with the Red Sox and managed them from 1970-73 before spending 21 years in Boston's front office.