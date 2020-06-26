Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has reported yet another one-day spike in coronavirus cases as pandemic figures continue to rise day-by-day. The Health Department announced 987 cases on Friday, a figure not seen since April when the state was mass testing prisons. The daily number reflects tests done within the past 36 hours, but could include people with symptoms dating back several days. The spike comes as the average age of Ohioans getting the disease has dropped to around 42. Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans must continue to be vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say they have solved the nearly four-decade-old case of an 8-year-old girl abducted on the way home from school, then raped and killed. Authorities say the new investigative technique known as genetic genealogy testing led them to suspect Harold Warren Jarrell, who is now deceased. Police announced the identification of Jarrell as the killer of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser at a Friday news conference. The girl was abducted on Sept. 20, 1982, and her body discovered in a Madison County cornfield two days later. Genetic genealogy testing allows investigators to trace suspects through family trees via DNA.

ATLANTA (AP) — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He'd been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a 20-year-old man who killed himself at an Ohio county jail has sued the sheriff's office claiming his suicide threats were ignored. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Columbus. The lawsuit says Scott Coldren was sentenced in February to 30 days in the Ross County Jail for violating probation for a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia conviction. M. Shawn Dingus, Coldren's mother's attorney, says Coldren told her on the phone at a probation office he would kill himself if taken to jail. Messages seeking comment were left Friday with a law firm representing the Ross County sheriff.