Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an effort by Ohio ballot campaigns to win access to more flexible signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The high court denied the campaigns’ application without comment Thursday. That leaves in place a decision by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals blocking relaxed restrictions on the signatures ordered by a lower court. Backers of the voting rights package suspended their campaign last week. Thursday’s decision gives little leeway to the remaining campaigns promoting a minimum wage increase and marijuana decriminalization ahead of the state’s now-unchanged signature deadline of June 30.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the nation’s economy is rebounding well from the coronavirus pandemic. Pence says most states are now seeing their cases stabilize or decline. He says the positive signs are outweighing the rising outbreaks in several southern U.S. states. Those outbreaks are causing some states and companies to pull back their reopening plans as measures indicate the virus is making a comeback. Pence is Ohio on Thursday for the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck that will be built by a start-up company near Youngstown. The truck will be made at a former General Motors factory closed last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans were cautioned Thursday to return to being vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, after cases of COVID-19 hit their highest mark since mid-April. According to figures from the Ohio Department of Health, the latest round of cases disproportionately struck younger Ohioans, with 60% being reported among people 20 to 49. The average age of Ohioans getting the disease once thought to be a particular threat to the elderly has now dropped to 42. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called Thursday’s numbers, including 892 new cases and 17 more deaths, “chilling.” Increased testing doesn't entirely explain the increase.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a foreclosure process that sells homes without compensating owners for their equity is legal. At issue before the court was a process known as administrative foreclosures, according to the Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism in an article transmitted via cleveland.com. Elliot Feltner, a Cleveland landowner, sued the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision in 2018 arguing that the process was an unconstitutional government seizure without compensation. The court rejected Feltner’s argument “because the board of revision did not patently and unambiguously lack jurisdiction when it proceeded in the foreclosure action at issue.”