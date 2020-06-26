Knox County hits red light on COVID-19 benchmarks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said the county hit two red lights regarding benchmarks for COVID-19 progress.

The first benchmark requires sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days. Knox County received a red light on this after three record-breaking spikes in one week were recorded.

The second benchmark which involves testing turn around time also received a redlight.

“For this benchmark, it is important that test results be available quickly, ideally within 24 hours so that COVID-positive people can isolate and KCHD can begin contact tracing to rapidly identify close contacts and those who should go into quarantine,” sayd the KCHD website.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said Friday the state is experiencing delays in receiving negative test results.

However, Knox County did receive green lights in hospital capacity and public health response capabilities.

To see a full breakdown of the latest COVID-19 data click here.

