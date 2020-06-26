Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-RAYSHARD-BROOKS

Rayshard Brooks struggled in system but didn't hide his past

ATLANTA (AP) — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He'd been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

U.S. Supreme Court move ends relaxed Ohio signature rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an effort by Ohio ballot campaigns to win access to more flexible signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The high court denied the campaigns’ application without comment Thursday. That leaves in place a decision by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals blocking relaxed restrictions on the signatures ordered by a lower court. Backers of the voting rights package suspended their campaign last week. Thursday’s decision gives little leeway to the remaining campaigns promoting a minimum wage increase and marijuana decriminalization ahead of the state’s now-unchanged signature deadline of June 30.

PENCE VISIT-OHIO

Pence says US economy bouncing back despite troubling signs

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the nation’s economy is rebounding well from the coronavirus pandemic. Pence says most states are now seeing their cases stabilize or decline. He says the positive signs are outweighing the rising outbreaks in several southern U.S. states. Those outbreaks are causing some states and companies to pull back their reopening plans as measures indicate the virus is making a comeback. Pence is Ohio on Thursday for the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck that will be built by a start-up company near Youngstown. The truck will be made at a former General Motors factory closed last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

'Worry about your grandparents': Ohio youth see virus surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans were cautioned Thursday to return to being vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, after cases of COVID-19 hit their highest mark since mid-April. According to figures from the Ohio Department of Health, the latest round of cases disproportionately struck younger Ohioans, with 60% being reported among people 20 to 49. The average age of Ohioans getting the disease once thought to be a particular threat to the elderly has now dropped to 42. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called Thursday’s numbers, including 892 new cases and 17 more deaths, “chilling.” Increased testing doesn't entirely explain the increase.

ADMINISTRATIVE FORECLOSURES

Ohio Supreme Court upholds administrative foreclosures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a foreclosure process that sells homes without compensating owners for their equity is legal. At issue before the court was a process known as administrative foreclosures, according to the Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism in an article transmitted via cleveland.com. Elliot Feltner, a Cleveland landowner, sued the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision in 2018 arguing that the process was an unconstitutional government seizure without compensation. The court rejected Feltner’s argument “because the board of revision did not patently and unambiguously lack jurisdiction when it proceeded in the foreclosure action at issue.”

TOLEDO SHOOTINGS

Father, adult son killed in separate Toledo shootings

A Toledo man was fatally shot in a parking lot two days after his father was killed in another shooting in the city. But authorities say it’s not yet known if the slayings are connected. Police responding to reports of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon found 19-year-old James Smith Jr. wounded in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His 39-year-old father, James Smith Sr., was killed Monday night in a shooting at the Ravine Park Village housing complex that also left another city man dead. Motives for both shootings remain under investigation.

HUSBAND FATALLY STABBED

Indictment: Wife stabbed man nearly 200 times, killed him

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old husband 192 times earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges. Sixty-three-year-old Vivian Lanette Mims was also charged with felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications in the indictment handed up Wednesday. The latter count apparently stemmed from an incident seven years ago in which she also stabbed and seriously injured Bobby Mims. Authorities say Bobby Mims was found dead in a parked car on June 16 after a man told Dayton police his mother had admitted killing his father and was trying to harm herself. Responding officers said Vivian Mims was trying to ingest bleach.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Probe underway of bean bag shot that blinded man in 1 eye

CLEVELAND (AP) — An official says the shooting of a man who lost an eye when he was hit by a bean bag during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland is being investigated by authorities. A cellphone video from the May 30 protest shows 24-year-old John Sanders, of Sandusky, being struck in the face as he walked away from a confrontation outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says sheriff's deputies were armed with bean bag guns that day and an investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is underway.

FATAL CREEK FALL-MINNESOTA

Ohio woman dies after falling into Minneapolis creek

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Minneapolis say an Ohio woman has died after falling into a creek fed by Minnehaha Falls last week. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says 26-year-old Deeqa Said Mohamed of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday at HCMC. The cause of death was drowning. Authorities say Mohamed was at the falls in south Minneapolis late in the afternoon on June 17 when she lost her footing. The Star Tribune reports she landed facedown in the creek, where her foot stuck got stuck under a rock. The current kept her from getting her head above water. The sheriff's office says bystanders pulled Mohamed from the water and conducted CPR until firefighters arrived.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATTORNEYS GENERAL

GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.