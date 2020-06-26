Nashville health board votes to make masks mandatory in public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville’s Metro Board of Health passed a motion to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory when social distancing is not an option.

The motion will be written and enacted within 48 hours, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

Health officials passed the motion unanimously during a special session Friday due to “emergency circumstances to deliberate an order to mandate face coverings or masks in public,” WTVF reported.

“The data is clear. Wearing a mask reduces the chance of contracting COVID-19,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir during the discussion.”Every day we wait people die. Masks save lives.”

Friday saw the largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee with the total surpassing 39,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.