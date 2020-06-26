National Park Service investigating theft of 30 pink lady slipper plants

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rangers with the National Park are investigating the theft of nearly 30 pink lady slipper plants along Leatherwood Loop Trail.

Officials believe the incident happened on or about June 8-9. On June 11, park staff discovered holes where the plants were supposed to be.

The plants had reportedly been accounted for by park staff two weeks earlier on May 28.

Rangers are requesting that anyone with information on this plant theft case or any other plant thefts that the public is aware of to call the Resource Protection Hotline at (423) 569-7301.

Park officials said visitors are reminded that all fossils, rocks, plants, animals and cultural artifacts located within Big South Fork NRRA are protected and may not be collected.

