NCAA extends recruiting dead period

The dead period is extended through July as coronavirus pandemic continues.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period an additional month through July 31 on Wednesday, marking the third extension in the past two months in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial dead period was set to expire on April 15 before the NCAA extended it six weeks on April 1. It was then extended an additional month on May 13 and was set to expire June 30 prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period for all sports through July 31," the NCAA said in a statement. "The committee also determined that starting June 1 strength and conditioning coaches may virtually observe voluntary physical workouts for health and safety purposes, but only if requested by the student-athlete."

The committee's decision to allow strength and conditioning coaches to virtually observe players is a new wrinkle that falls in line with the trend of many programs across the country. This week, the Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 announced it would allow voluntary on-campus workouts for all sports starting in mid-June as states slowly ease back on restrictions amid the pandemic with football's fall training camps looming.

With the extension through July, a huge and critical chunk of the college basketball recruiting calendar has been wiped clean. In normal years, the July recruiting period is a key evaluation month on the AAU circuit for coaches across the country to visit events and evaluate players, including the well-known Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia. College football isn’t as affected, however, with June and July typically consisting of either the quiet period or the dead period. The final nine days of June and the first 24 days of July were previously slated to be a dead period.

