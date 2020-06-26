OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-08-18-27-46, Lucky Ball: 16
(one, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)
2-6-3-3
(two, six, three, three)
1-4-1-9
(one, four, one, nine)
7-9-3-3-9
(seven, nine, three, three, nine)
2-6-2-6-4
(two, six, two, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
02-04-12-24-39
(two, four, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000