OH--Ohio News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Health officials continue to monitor Ohio’s coronavirus cases following as series of spikes that Gov. Mike DeWine says can’t be attributed simply to more testing. About 300 words. Expected by 3 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RAYSHARD BROOKS

ATLANTA — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy’s, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He’d been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh. By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JOHN SEEWER. SENT: 1,475 words, photos and video.

IN BRIEF:

— JAIL DEATH-LAWSUIT — The mother of a 20-year-old man who killed himself at an Ohio county jail has sued the sheriff’s office claiming his suicide threats were ignored.

— FATAL CREEK FALL-MINNESOTA — Authorities in Minneapolis say an Ohio woman has died after falling into a creek fed by Minnehaha Falls last week.

