Advertisement

Owner of NC speedway advertised ‘Bubba Rope’ for sale after NASCAR controversy

The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced a noose had been found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (KY3)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) - The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced a noose had been found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series.

Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace that read: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.‘'

The post was removed by midday Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

WVLT News

Road in East Knoxville closed after pipe collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
The road will be closed through the weekend as crews work to make repairs.

WVLT News

TBI investigators find small bone fragments in search for Joe Clyde Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators dug up part of the property and said some small bone fragments were found in the yard and will be tested.

WVLT News

Theotis Robinson Jr. speaks out after his phone number was ‘hijacked’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Community leader and activist Theotis Robinson Jr. held a news conference in downtown Knoxville Friday morning.

WVLT News

UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

WVLT News

Wildlife officials searching for answers after bear in Washington shot & killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
State Wildlife officers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information on who shot the 403-pound bear.

Latest News

WVLT News

Blount County man accused in death of infant son

Updated: 3 hours ago
The child was transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WVLT News

CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

WVLT News

Walter State Community College releases fall semester plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24.

WVLT News

Hamilton County D.A. investigating use of force allegations against officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Arrington was placed under arrest for violation of pedestrian on roadway lane.

WVLT News

Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

WVLT News

Zoo Knoxville in the running for best zoo exhibit in North America

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zoo Knoxville was chosen as one of the candidates for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit in Noth America,'