People share why they sign petitions supporting, denouncing MHS nickname “Rebels”

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More people have been voicing their thoughts on why they approve or disapprove of Maryville High School’s nickname- “Rebels.”

A petition that requested for the school’s nickname not to be used has more than 2,400 signatures, while a petition requesting to keep the name has 2,000 signatures.

A Maryville woman told WVLT News she wants her grand-kids to understand the history.

Mary Ruth Harrill said she signed the petition wanting to keep the Rebels nickname because there’s a reason why people named things the way they did.

“I feel that our history is being erased. You can’t erase history,” explained Harrill.

2008 Maryville High alumna Tarani Duncan recalled going to football games and painting her body black.

She said that was the culture at MHS.

Duncan told me kids are taught to think they’re rebels, but with no context about how the nickname was derived.

“They have an emotional connection with this brand and this mascot,” explained Duncan, “By the time these kids go to college and after college when we talk about the confederate flag, even though East Tennessee was a union stronghold, they’ll say, ‘oh, no this flag is heritage not hate'.”

WVLT News has reached out to the creator of the petition to keep the name and has yet to receive a response.

