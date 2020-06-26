Phillip Fulmer urges fans to wear masks ahead of football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer took to Twitter to urge fans to continue wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fulmer said he continually gets questioned as to whether or not fans will be allowed in Neyland Stadium in the fall.

“Truth is, Vol fans statewide can help determine that outcome,” Fulmer said. “From now through kickoff, masks are a must.”

According to Fulmer, fans need to wear a mask everywhere they go and work to slow the spread in order to be at Neyland on Sept. 5.

