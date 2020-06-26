‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper Huey killed in Missouri shooting

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. (WVLT/KIRO) - A St. Louis rapper best known for his hit song “Pop, Lock & Drop It” died Thursday night in a shooting incident.

KIRO reported that 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by his stage name ‘Huey’, was shot at least once and killed in a double shooting in Kinloch, Missouri Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday near a home on the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. Before emergency responders arrived to the scene, a private vehicle rushed Huey to the hospital, according to reports from dispatch.

Huey was pronounced dead at the hospital a short while later.

According to police, Huey was shot at least once and a second victim, a 21-year-old male, was also shot. The second victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened while as many as 10 people were in the front yard of the home located on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Huey’s 2006 single “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was a hit nationwide, climbing to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. He told USA Today that he began making beats when he was 15 and that “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was aimed at making people dance.

Huey leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter.

