Rural Metro building new fire station

KNOX Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters go where the people go.

Rural Metro Fire is building a station closer to homes and businesses near Interstate 140 in West Knox County.

The million-dollar project is being built behind the Weigel’s off of Westland Drive on Lake Heritage Way, near the Bluegrass neighborhood.

The single story building will be for nine firefighters, making it easier to not have to go down a level to respond to scenes, and will be better for maintenance.

“For us as a fire department, it’s very rewarding to know that you’ve grown to a point where you can build new buildings and continue to provide the services, and improve on those services, that we’ve had here since 1977,” said Jeff Bagwell, spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire Department.

The building is set to be complete by December 2020.

The current station will be sold as a home since it’s in a neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.