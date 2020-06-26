Scattered storms ramp up this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty storms will develop this afternoon, but much better chances will arrive late in the weekend and lingering into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers have come to an end for the night. By the time we wake up on Saturday we’ll be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Some patches of fog will be around as well.

Saturday starts with increasing Saharan dust in the atmosphere, which could make for a hazy, dusty sunrise. An isolated shower is possible, becoming scattered by the afternoon. We’ll see about a 40% coverage outlining the valley and a more spotty chance in the lower elevations. The winds will pick up as highs climb to around 85 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

More rain across the area on Saturday. Here's your forecast if you are heading into Cades Cove. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Rain is looking more likely Sunday, plunging highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s!

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees through Wednesday.

Late week comes with a bit of a break from the rain as skies slowly clear and highs climb through the 80s to near 90 degrees.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.