See a turtle in your yard? It’s probably a mom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they have gotten multiple questions from people about finding turtles wandering around on their property.

TWRA says that there’s a good chance if you see a turtle out now, it’s probably a female looking to lay her eggs. “The female turtle is looking for a particular spot. She will sniff, rub her face in the soil, and then finally start digging a hole,” TWRA said on Facebook.

Officials said the mother will lay the eggs and cover them up before leaving. TWRA cautions property owners not to disturb the nest or let pets dig up the eggs.

“Turtle embryos are very fragile and can be killed if handled,” they said.

If you happen to see a turtle wandering around, TWRA says the best thing you can do is leave it alone.

