Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty storms will develop the rest of the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Get ready for the rain that moves in and unfortunately will stay with us off and on through the weekend and into next week. In fact this sets up a wet period where we could pick up 2-3 inches by the end of next week.

Friday is a seasonable day, with a high of 88 degrees and isolated showers and storms developing. With a 20% coverage of our area, this is the best day to get outside. The humidity makes it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

Through the evening hours temperatures will stay in the low 80s to near upper 70s and by the time we wake up on Saturday we’ll be near 69 with partly cloudy skies. Some patches of fog will be around as well.

Isolated rain will be around as we move into the afternoon. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts with increasing Saharan dust in the atmosphere, which could make for a hazy, dusty sunrise. An isolated shower is possible, becoming scattered by the afternoon. We’ll have a 40% coverage outlining the valley, and isolate in the lower elevations. We’ll have increasing winds, and a high around 85 degrees.

More rain across the area on Saturday. Here's your forecast if you are heading into Cades Cove. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

More rain is moving through at times all day Sunday, leaving us around 79 degrees for a high!

A system looks like it will be stuck in our area again, which means we will have up and down rain chances for several days. This will also keep us cooler, closer to 80 degrees through Wednesday.

Late week comes with a brief break in rain chances Thursday, but a few more developing and moving through at times Friday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

8 Day planning forecast brings rain for much of next week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.